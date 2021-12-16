Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CIB opened at $31.44 on Monday. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

