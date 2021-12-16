Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) to Hold

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of TCN opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.