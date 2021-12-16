Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atotech (NYSE:ATC) to Hold

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Shares of ATC stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atotech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

