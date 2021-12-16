Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) to “Buy”

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRNX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $155,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,832 shares of company stock worth $1,081,021. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

