Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE IAA opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. IAA has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in IAA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 42.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 44.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

