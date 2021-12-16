Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Strong-Buy

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,344 shares of company stock worth $37,862,746. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 29.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lovesac by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lovesac by 348.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lovesac in the third quarter worth $2,551,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at $9,078,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

