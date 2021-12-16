Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

RGLS stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

