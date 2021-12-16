Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to “Buy”

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.83. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

