Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $588.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $588.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,730,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $594.50. 5,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $568.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.07. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $363.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

