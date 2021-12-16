Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0015 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $258,239.33 and $194.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,199.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.89 or 0.00916454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00259606 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003158 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,003,498 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

