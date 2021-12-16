Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 79,115 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $288,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PNTG opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $543.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 2.44. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

