Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $588,283,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $193,631,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

