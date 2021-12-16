Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 110.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,158 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.22. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.