Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,261.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $206.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average of $183.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.63. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.69.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

