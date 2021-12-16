Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,058 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

CMI stock opened at $218.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.09 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.