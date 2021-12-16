Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 61,968 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,968 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

KMB stock opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

