Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Oakmont Corp

Oakmont Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises 1.8% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oakmont Corp owned 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

