Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Up 341.1% in November

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a growth of 341.1% from the November 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.39. Zion Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

