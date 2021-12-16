Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1,675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $232.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $233.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

