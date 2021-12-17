-$0.02 EPS Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

SUNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,166,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

