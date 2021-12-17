-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.22). MRC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.49. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Earnings History and Estimates for MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

