$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Archrock has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,413,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 691,682 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 648,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 3,544.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 645,295 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Archrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Archrock by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after buying an additional 490,578 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

