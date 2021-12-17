-$0.11 EPS Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.07). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NMG shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Nouveau Monde Graphite as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NMG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

