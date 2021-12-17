-$0.16 EPS Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

DMAC stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.42. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

