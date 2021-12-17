-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Proterra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Proterra will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proterra.

Get Proterra alerts:

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

PTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Proterra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Proterra by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proterra stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59. Proterra has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proterra (PTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.