-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 424.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.11%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $462.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.98.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

