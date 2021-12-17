$0.29 EPS Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Baker Hughes posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 514.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,543,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,568,757 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,554,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,114 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.