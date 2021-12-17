$0.29 EPS Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Baker Hughes posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 514.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,543,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,568,757 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,554,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,114 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.