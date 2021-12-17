$0.35 EPS Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.33. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,624 shares of company stock worth $14,669,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

