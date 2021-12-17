$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Patrick Industries reported sales of $772.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.20. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $98.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,022 shares of company stock worth $2,050,770. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.