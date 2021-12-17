$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE CNM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 408,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,087. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,083,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

