$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.16. 26,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.00. CME Group has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,096,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.