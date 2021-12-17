$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.16. 26,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.00. CME Group has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,096,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

