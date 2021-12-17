$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $145.19 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $154,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,524 shares of company stock valued at $46,251,952. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

