$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after buying an additional 973,952 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after buying an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,960,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 541,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.