$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after buying an additional 973,952 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after buying an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,960,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 541,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

