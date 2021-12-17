$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. 7,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

