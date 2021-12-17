$10.76 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post $10.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.71 billion and the highest is $10.79 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $10.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $40.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.20 billion to $40.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $202.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average of $196.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

