$102.52 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report sales of $102.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.90 million and the highest is $115.27 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $363.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.70 million to $383.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $514.38 million, with estimates ranging from $475.43 million to $543.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNP traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. 3,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.16. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

