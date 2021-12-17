1,364 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 301,826 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR opened at $150.76 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day moving average is $146.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

