$140.82 Million in Sales Expected for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will post $140.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $141.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $553.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $553.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $611.49 million, with estimates ranging from $607.36 million to $613.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.93 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWSC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

PowerSchool stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,220. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

