$140.88 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post $140.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $142.75 million. SJW Group reported sales of $135.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $574.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $576.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $600.94 million, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $614.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,068,000 after buying an additional 80,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,227. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

