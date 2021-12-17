14,000 Shares in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

TPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

