15,000 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Altice USA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,255,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $15.34 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

