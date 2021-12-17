180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 16.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,502,760. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

NYSE TWLO opened at $260.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.41. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

