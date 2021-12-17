180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 361,493 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,500,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,580,000 after purchasing an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 6.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 210,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

