180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $102.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $101.23 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.41.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

