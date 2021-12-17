180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

