$181.52 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce sales of $181.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.98 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $59.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $558.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.47 million to $569.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $794.52 million, with estimates ranging from $729.61 million to $852.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

