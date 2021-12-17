1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Up 8.3%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shot up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.23. 72,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,518,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONEM. Truist decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

