$2.06 EPS Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report earnings per share of $2.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $2.04. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $3.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

PKI opened at $187.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.98 and a 200 day moving average of $172.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.85. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,452,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.