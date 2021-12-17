$2.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce earnings per share of $2.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

MSFT stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,138,090. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.96 and its 200-day moving average is $297.88.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

