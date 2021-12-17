200 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $120.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $325.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

